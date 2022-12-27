On November 25, the Observers team published photos showing 13 shotgun shells bearing the logos of Cheddite, a Franco-Italian ammunition manufacturer, which had been recovered from protests in Iran, provoking a reaction from many Iranians. The presence in Iran of ammunition made in the European Union is an apparent violation of an EU sanction that prohibits the “export, directly or indirectly, of equipment that can be used for internal repression.”

The article was massively shared by Iranians on Twitter, Telegram and other social networks. One publication wrote: “Hundreds of Iranians have been blinded by shotgun pellets made by a Franco-Italian company. What does this company that does business with the mullahs’ regime have to say about it?”

Shotguns have been widely used by all branches of Iran’s security services since protests began on September 16, 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini. Images posted on social media show protesters with dozens or hundreds of pellet wounds.

Hundreds of protesters were reportedly blinded in one or both eyes by ammunition, and Amnesty International says at least 20 people have died after being hit by shotgun fire. While in France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already opened an investigation.