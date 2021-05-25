For several months, a thick white blanket of dust has fallen on Treichville, a neighborhood next to cement factories in Abidjan, the commercial capital of the Ivory Coast. In this issue of The Observers we speak with several residents of the area, including representatives of youth associations in Treichville. We will also see how a TikTok user uses the video platform to show the precarious conditions in which refugees live in camps in Idlib, in northwestern Syria. .

#Observers #Abidjan #report #constant #cloud #dust #cement #factories