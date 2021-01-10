By the middle of the day of early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and voting in the referendum on changing the constitution of the republic, no violations were recorded. This was announced on Sunday, January 10, by the head of the SCO observer mission, Alexei Chepa.

“The group of observers of the SCO mission did not record any violations, neither significant nor insignificant,” he is quoted as saying TASS…

According to the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission, the turnout in the elections for the head of the republic by 11:00 Moscow time was 18.56%. By this time, the turnout in the referendum reached 18.55%.

On January 10, elections for the head of the republic and a referendum on changing the country’s constitution are held in the republic. According to the CEC of Kyrgyzstan, more than 3.5 million people will take part in the elections and voting. In four hours from the start of voting, the turnout was 9.23%.

Former Prime Minister and Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on the same day that if he wins the presidential elections, he will continue strategic and allied relations with Russia.

On the eve, the head of the commission Nurzhan Shaidalbekova allowed the second round of the presidential elections in the country. However, according to her, this will be needed only if none of the candidates during the main round gains more than 50% of the vote.

After the parliamentary elections in early October, protests took place in Kyrgyzstan. Supporters of the parties who did not get into the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) took to the streets. As a result, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Jumabekov resigned.

On October 15, President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov also resigned. His powers passed to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, and the protests ceased. On November 4, Talant Mamytov, a representative of the Republic-Ata-Zhurt faction, was elected as the new speaker of parliament.