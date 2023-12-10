Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Because of the heavy fighting, people in the Gaza Strip are without water, food – and protection. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Gaza Strip – The Israeli army has continued its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, more than 250 targets were attacked on the ground, from the air and from the sea, the army said on Sunday morning. In the hours before, the troops had destroyed weapons depots, carried out targeted attacks on military installations, destroyed underground tunnels and destroyed terrorist cell attack plans.

Israel News: Terrorist organization Hamas reports air strikes on Khan Yunis

The army is also pushing ahead with its offensive against the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip in the war in Israel. A AFPReporters reported new attacks in the area on Sunday morning. Hamas reported “very heavy airstrikes” on targets near Khan Yunis and on the road toward Rafah.

A source close to Hamas and Islamic Jihad told the news agency AFP, Fighters from both Islamist groups fought “fierce battles” with the Israeli army around Khan Yunis. According to Israel’s Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, the army “intensified” its offensive there. “We have to increase the pressure,” Halevi said on Saturday evening. Israel’s security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on television that more than 7,000 Hamas fighters had been killed since the war began.

Israel News: Conditions in Gaza “apocalyptic” due to fighting in war in Israel, according to UN

The fighting has displaced around 1.9 million people in the Gaza Strip. Most of them have now fled south. The Rafah region along the border with Egypt became a huge refugee camp. Due to overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions in the shelters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), diseases are spreading there.

Photo from December 9th: Bombing in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip © AFP

“Nearly a million children have been forcibly displaced and are being pushed further south, into tiny, overcrowded areas without water, food and protection,” said the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) Middle East director, Adele Khodr. The restrictions and obstacles to aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip amount to a “death sentence” for the children. The aid organization Oxfam called the situation “apocalyptic.” (with news agency material)