The Observatory said, “Groups backed by Iran blew up the gas pipeline near the Konico plant in the Deir ez-Zor countryside,” noting that the explosion occurred “near an American base.”

The Britain-based Observatory, which has a large network of sources inside Syria, stated that “the flames rose from the site, but no information was received about human casualties.”

The US Central Command announced on Wednesday that three drone attacks in Iraq had been thwarted, causing “minor” casualties.

The Central Command did not specify the source of these aircraft or who launched them.

However, these attacks come in the wake of the threat of Iraqi factions loyal to Iran to target US interests in Iraq against the backdrop of Washington’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks in Iraq and Syria came in the wake of a missile falling on a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds on Tuesday, with Israel and Hamas exchanging accusations of responsibility for it.

The hospital bombing sparked anger throughout the region, with thousands taking to the streets in several Arab and international capitals in support of the Palestinians and denouncing Israel.