With the official presentation of the Italian candidacy to host the Einstein Telescope, carried out by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the prestigious European scientific project takes hold at the Sos Enattos site, in Sardinia. It was crucial to identify a geologically compatible site to ensure optimal operation of the world’s most sensitive gravitational wave detector. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), which is a partner of the Einstein Telescope (ET) project, has been conducting experiments in the Sos Enattos mine since 2019. Now, thanks to the funding obtained through the MEET project, supported by the Ministry University and Research (MUR) with NextGeneration EU funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), INGV will build the infrastructure for a new underground geophysical observatory in the Sos Enattos mine. This observatory will be dedicated to the study of the Earth’s interior from a privileged point of view, where the seismic and geodynamic calm contribute to guaranteeing very high quality geophysical data.

Rendering of the Einstein Telescope. The underground infrastructure, with tunnels 10km long, will host 6 interferometers dedicated to the observation of gravitational waves.

Carlo Doglioni, President of INGV, underlined the importance of the research conducted by the institute, stating: “The INGV research and the geological characterization of Sos Enattos were essential in the preliminary stages which led to Sardinia’s candidacy to host the Einstein Telescope.” The Einstein Telescope project involves numerous researchers and technologists from INGV who work in the field of geosciences. Furthermore, they actively collaborate with an international community of over 1,300 researchers engaged in the realization of this ambitious European project.