Observation pictures | A change is underway on Helsinki’s beaches, the scale of which few understand

Helsinki is now crowding its beaches. The wasteland will be replaced by maritime urban space and places for recreation. Observational photos show how Helsinki’s beaches are changing.

in Helsinki there are several development projects underway that will reshape the appearance of the city’s beaches. New entertainment centers, entertainment oases and places to relax are rising on the seashores.

With coastal boulevards, hotels, spas, a bike path and a wildlife park, the aim is to strengthen the city’s maritime character, create a new urban space and improve recreational use of the beaches.

Let’s take a tour to see what the plans look like. The route runs along the beaches from west to east.

Meilahti

The Baana planned for Meilahti runs along the Humallahti beach.

Round starts from the beach near the Meilahti villa area. Here, the city is planning a bike lane that will run along Humallahde beach between Kesäranta, the official residence of the prime minister, and Meilahdenpuisto.

The four-hundred-meter-long Baana passes the rugged cliffs of Humallahte, which rise on the shore partly vertically to a height of several meters.

The Helsinki Nature Conservation Society is criticized plans. According to the association, Baana destroys the valuable grove next to the cliff and the bottom reeds of the bay. The association considers the natural rocky shore a valuable destination.

The city justifies the construction of Baana by improving cycling opportunities.

“It would be a huge improvement over the current one, when cyclists wouldn’t have to pedal up the rock,” says the traffic engineer Teppo Pasanen From the city of Helsinki.

The viaduct is part of the longer Munkkiniemi railway line. Pasanen says that a few years ago the cost of Baana’s Humallahden share was tentatively estimated at four million euros.

According to him, Baana can be realized in Meilahti in the late 2020s.

Sky Bay

The site of the planned spa hotel in Taivallahti is now wasteland.

Travel continues a little further south in Töölö Taivallahti, next to the popular Hietaranta.

In the coming years, you will be able to bathe on the site of the current wasteland, if the planned spa hotel comes to fruition. Building and deviation permits are currently being processed by the city.

Deviation permission has been applied for, among other things, the height of the building. The building is becoming at most almost two and a half meters higher than the current plan allows.

Architect Anu Puustisen Avanto architects say that the building and terrain have to be raised higher than previously planned due to the risk of flooding. The number of layers remains the same, i.e. at most three.

The project, which has been pending for years, will be finished in 2024 at the earliest. The hotel will have just under 200 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and a spa.

Jätkäsaari

A new beach is being planned for Jätkäsaari.

New the people of Helsinki also get a beach. The sand beach is being sought as a highlight for the beach promenade that goes around Jätkäsaari, which is being built on the site of the former container port.

In addition to the beach, a floating spa is planned for one of the city’s southernmost residential areas.

The plan for the Kirjo area also includes a 13-story tower block with business and event spaces, offices, an apartment hotel and a rooftop bar.

Hietalahtenranta

Three buildings with a maximum of eight floors are planned for Hietalahtenranta.

En route towards the center, the route leads to Hietalahtenranta, which is still relatively open. However, new apartment buildings have already gone up on the beach, and more are on the way.

The plans call for three buildings with a maximum of eight floors on the seafront. The current highway that follows the beach will be partially taken over the sea.

All of the plans for Hietalahtenranta that were on display were once overwhelmingly received by the townspeople.

The area is being developed by the real estate development company HGR. Managing director Mika Alanko says that the company has applied to the city for a two-year extension for the development reservation. The previous development reservation ended at the end of last year.

The city has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Warehouse beach

There will be a new Makasiinranta and an open beach boulevard in Eteläsata. The area will be developed based on the Saaret proposal that won the design competition.

Helsinki the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) Eteläsatama, named the crown jewel of the city, will be completely transformed when the new Makasiinranta beach begins to be built.

Four island-like office buildings will rise in the area between the old shopping center and the Olympic terminal. Wooden houses a few stories high are divided by narrow alleys, along which you can stop in shops, cafes and art galleries.

The now closed harbor area and parking lots filled with cars open up to a beach boulevard open to everyone, along which coastal flowering plants and grass sway in the wind.

There will also be a new architecture and design museum in the area, for which a separate competition will be organized.

Juniper beak

The wooden office and hotel building designed by the Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit office will be completed at Katajanokanlaitur in 2024.

Changes is also planned on the other side of the Eteläsatama bay in Katajanokka.

A large wooden building is being built on Katajanokanlaitur, which will include, among other things, the head office of the forestry company Stora Enso and a 164-room hotel of the Sokos Hotels chain, which will open in 2024.

Allas Sea Pool, located between the new building and the Market Square, is applying for a permanent permit for its sea spa from the city and is planning a larger spa area than the current one, a sauna world, wellness and sports services, and a year-round event park.

Allas Sea Pool’s existing above-ground building will be demolished and a new one will be built in its place. An architectural competition will be organized for the new building later.

CEO of Merikylpylä’s parent company Nordic Urban Raoul Grünstein says that the company is in any case committed to demolishing the current buildings at the end of 2030, when the spa’s lease with the city expires. The pool Sea Pool opened in 2016.

According to the city, the construction will be adjusted to be a part of the valuable cityscape and building height so that the balance of the national landscape is not shaken.

The city is planning more greenery, kiosks and terraces for the Katajanokanlaitur park street and residential construction for the Katajanokanranta harbor area.

The goals are the same as in Makasiiniranta: to connect the beach areas more closely into a part of the pedestrian-oriented center.

Hakaniemenranta

Apartment buildings and possibly a hotel are going up on Hakaniemenranta.

North heading towards the Hakaniemenranta.

In the next few years, the land disturbed by the construction of the Kruunusilto tramway will be filled with the beach boulevard and new ones in apartment buildingswhich will be homes for more than a thousand people.

At some point, the beach scenery can also be viewed from the hotel windows. The architectural competition organized from the hotel won in 2017, the Norwegian Architectural firm Snøhetta. The office is known, for example, for the Oslo Opera House.

A Norwegian investor is behind the new 400-room hotel Arthur Buchardtwhose projects also include the Jätkäsaari tower hotel.

In the observation photos of the winning proposal, drifting ice floes can be seen on the glass facade of the building.

Suvilahti

The multi-purpose arena planned for Suvilahti would bring more much-needed event venues to Helsinki.

Next the stop is in the eastern inner city, next to the old gas bells, near the seaside, where a new multipurpose arena called Suvilahti Event Hub is about to be built.

Actor Mikko Leppilammen and the partners’ project is supposed to enable various events throughout the year, in addition to the festivals already organized in the area. In summer, you can sunbathe and enjoy life on the roof of the arena.

The architecture competition for the project was won by a proposal called Contiki.

