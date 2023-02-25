We’re looking for an obscure five-door hatchback for seven grand and a whole lot of requirements. This is what remains!

It’s a choice we all had to make: do you go for a popular product or do you prefer to keep looking and want something special? When it comes to cars, that is quite possible, there is so much choice. For today we give Autoblog reader Barbara a hand. She and her husband Robbert are looking for a car to go with it. The Renault Twingo is now seriously getting older. The car is now 23 years old and has 270,000 km on it. The car is not so much finished yet, but if the tank is half full, it is a financial total loss, as Barbara describes.

Obscure five-door hatchback for it

The family situation is now also slightly different with a toddler in the box and a little one on the way. The second car (they also have a Volvo XC40) must therefore be just a little more ‘car’ than the Twingo. Now that is not very difficult. Her husband has already looked at some options, and they came to the conclusion that they don’t necessarily want a popular car. On the contrary, they want an obscure five-door hatchback. One that doesn’t happen very often. In a separate color is only good (their current Renault is orange). Prices for a Polo, Clio or Fiesta are still quite high.

Because they have quite a lot of requirements. The car should not be too heavy. Preferably around 1,000 kg. This in connection with motor vehicle tax and insurance. It has to be a petrol car anyway. In addition, the car must have five doors and air conditioning. Everything else is open. Some prefer not to have French cars, but with Barbara and Robbert it is precisely the French cars that always worked, while the Germans gave more issues.

Anyway, you can view the wishes and requirements for an obscure five-door hatchback for it below:

Current/Past Cars: Volvo XC40 / Renault Twingo 1.2 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: Up to 7,000 Annual mileage: Up to 15,000 per year probably Fuel Preference: Absolute gasoline Reason to purchase another car: Twingo has really gotten too old Family composition: 2 adults, 1 child, 1 baby on the way Preferred Brands / Models: Obscure hatchbacks No-go brands / models: Popular cars

Mazda 2 1.3 GT-M Line (DE2)

€7,000

2012

120,000 km

If you’re looking for a smooth, compact, reliable and fun-to-drive B-segment car, look no further. Or so, but keep this Mazda 2 in mind. The car shares some technology with the Ford Fiesta when it comes to the platform and you can tell. Just like the Ford, this Mazda is an above-average fun driving car. And not so much just the fast top versions, but also the basic versions.

The 1.3 GT-M Line is the golden mean. The light-footedness also has a downside, because when it comes to size and refinement it is not the best in its class. But yes, you didn’t want Polo per se. They are highly regarded in terms of reliability. In short, a great package. They are also easy to find in the budget, so definitely a car to take into account.

Honda Jazz Cool (GE)

€6,495

2010

125,000 km

Yes, your grandmother’s car is there! The Honda Jazz has been the occasion for people looking for an obscure practical five-door hatchback for years. First, the Jazz is always a five-door. They are also very good buildings. It’s a shame Honda takes better advantage of the premium aspect of reliability.

The Jazz is a typical Japanese car to drive. Everything is very light and easy to operate. That doesn’t mean soft or too soft. It’s just light and precise. In the budget you have to look for slightly older copies. The Honda Jazz was (and is) always a very expensive car, even new. Since everyone wants such a car, used prices are also quite high.

Hyundai i20 1.2 I-Motion (PB)

€6,990

2013

100,000 km

While everyone is looking for Japanese cars, you can also take a look at a South Korean car. The Hyundai i20 is a good alternative. This car comes from the period when Koreans were ALMOST hooked up with the Japanese. So look for the facelift model, which looks a lot more European and modern. You also have to avoid the bare i-Drive and look for an i-Motion (or more luxurious).

The 1.2 engine is good for 85 hp, which gives the car enough punch. The 1.4 with 100 hp is a finer block, but it is not enough. In terms of reliability, it is a modern Hyundai: if you keep everything neatly, there are no major issues. You have to make sure that it is a five-door, because there are three-door copies.

Lancia Ypsilon Platinum (846)

€6,950

2012

65,000 km

Why only look at Asian cars? Isn’t there an obscure five-door hatchback from Europe? Yes, they are, but they are few and far between. Those European manufacturers make those B-segment cars mainly for the European market. In this case we have a special car, because the Lancia Ypsilon is only built for the Italian market! Look, that’s special. The Ypsilon was also delivered in the Netherlands for a while, so you will also find various used cars here.

The nice thing is that it really is a fancy car, without being a fashion car like the DS3, Mini or Adam. The Ypsilon is also available as a five-door, very important! In terms of versions you have to search, but sometimes very luxurious versions pass by. Because many people do not know this Lancia, it is not the most searched for car on the internet. But for 7 mille you have a late model with few kilometers. You can’t resist that.

Nissan Micra 1.2 Connect Edition (K13)

€6,950

2014

65,000 km

The Nissan Micra is typically one of those cars that you constantly forget unjustly. The first generation is still a hit for people who want to drive cheaply, the second generation can be bought cheaply everywhere. This third generation looks very similar, but is completely new. The appearance is indeed a big plus, especially in the right color it is just a cheerful appearance.

As said, where in the Jazz you have the feeling of driving your grandmother’s car, that is less the case with this Nissan. Here too, it is not the most mature feeling car in its segment, but it is nice and light and therefore economical. Oh, and reliable. It’s not the most exciting

Dacia Sandero TCe Laureate (B52)

€6,950

2012

120,000 km

This is probably the only AB Advice with both a Dacia and a Lancia. The two cars show what is possible in the spectrum of five-door B-segment hatchbacks. The Dacia Sandero is very down to earth. The car offers a lot of car for not too much money. The car is nice and large in size for its class. A family with two children and two parents can easily fit in here.

There is also sufficient luggage space. Is it all hosanna then? Well, as an occasion actually. The interior is obviously built at a price, but it’s not ’90s Chrysler. It’s just basic and there’s nothing wrong with that. Try to find a Laureate performance. The basic version is very basic.

Fiat Sedici Emotion (189)

€6,900

2012

105,000 km

Look, if you are really looking for a reliable car, you go for a Japanese car that has been fully developed. And that is this Fiat Sedici. The device came on the market in 2007, but received a facelift in 2009 and 2012. This is one of the last. The car was built in collaboration with Suzuki (the Suzuki SX4 is the counterpart) and the car is a pioneer, because the B-class crossover is an indispensable part of the price lists these days.

You will notice that the basis of the car is from 2007. But is it disruptive? That high entry is secretly quite nice and the Sedici has things well organized in terms of space. The Sedici is slightly heavier than the rest in this overview, but still quite light at 1,115 kg.

Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 Edition (Z30)

€6,750

2011

115,000 km

Why not a Dutch car? This compact Mitsubishi perfectly meets the requirements. You don’t see very much, especially this facelift model. Nice in itself, because it is not the most beautiful car ever built. Lucky you’re in it. And then you have the advantage that the Colt is quite spacious for its class.

It’s definitely not a Golf or anything like that, but you have a few extra inches left and right. It’s nothing special to drive. The Jazz lacks sophistication and it’s certainly not as fun as the Mazda 2. It’s the total package that makes the Mitsubishi Colt interesting. Rich equipment, low mileage, favorable pricing and a lot of interior space. By itself no wrong offer.

YOLO: Vauxhall Corsa GSI (D)

€5,995

2010

110,000 km

We end up with a German, anyway. Now the Opel Corsa is also a popular model. Then why are we doing this one as Yolo? Well, because you can! It specifically concerns the Corsa GSI. It was also available as a five-door, while the fast versions were often only available as a three-door during this period. The car was not delivered for a long time and we really had to search for a while. But a five-door GSI is the nicest obscure car to go with it.

The 1.6 engine from Opel is good for 150 hp, with which you really have a fast car. The decoration is nice and sporty, but certainly not over the top. That actually applies to the whole car. The car is tuned sporty, not very hard. Smooth, but not crazy fast. You have to pay attention to that transmission that it does not make noises, especially in the higher gears. But it is certainly fun, in 8 seconds you are at 100 km/h and on the Autobahn it runs at 210 km/h. Not wrong.

