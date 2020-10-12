BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kishan said on Monday that he will take up the matter of obscenity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament. Addressing a press conference, Ravi Kishan said that some people are tarnishing the image of language by using vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs.

Ravi Kishan said, ‘I will take up the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament.’ He said, ‘Bhojpuri language is 1000 years old and it is spoken by 25 crore people. Some people are tarnishing the image of language by using vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs. I will demand a stringent law in Parliament against this and will discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh specifically for Bhojpuri language.

Web series will be shot in Gorakhpur

Ravi Kishan He said that Gorakhpur will be the center of film shooting. It is a dream that the Chief Minister and I saw and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur regional cinema will become a shooting center especially for Bhojpuri cinema. He said that 60 episodes of the 500-series web series will be shot here. Ravi Kishan, an actor and MP from Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, is the presenter of this series. He told that the episodes of the web series shot in Gorakhpur city will have actors from Purvanchal. The MP said that he has discussed with the Vice Chancellor of Deendayal Upadhyay University to open an acting and film production institute.