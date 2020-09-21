Highlights: Online class is new normal in Corona and lockdown but trouble for women teachers

Several cases of sexual harassment and bullying have been reported during class, female teacher upset

There are many examples from UP, Mumbai that are making women teachers uncomfortable for online classes.

Lucknow

Schools have opened in many states in the country from today, but there are many states including UP where online classes will continue for students at present. In Corona and Lockdown, it has made the online class a new normal but it has become a problem for women teachers. Several cases of sexual harassment and bullying have been reported during the class.

There are many examples that are making female teachers uncomfortable for online classes, from late-night student calls, to sending obscene messages from unknown IDs and sharing video session links with strangers for fun.

Vulgar song saved in the middle of class

In Mumbai, Mathematics teacher Deepika Jain (name changed) was taking a video class of Class 6 students. During this time, a student played a vulgar song. Deepika says that there was no effect on giving the warning and it was not known who was responsible for it. The whole class was laughing aloud.

Links to online class are sent to strangers

Gunjan Sharma (name changed), who teaches English in a private school in UP, was surprised when, last month, while taking an online class, a stranger suddenly appeared on his screen and started showing his private parts. The teacher told, “We suspect that someone shared the link of the online class with him.”

Abusive message sent to teacher

After this incident, the class was suspended for a month and every student was asked to update the account with his photo and full name so that he could take permission to join each student class. Recently, a video went viral on social media in which a teacher from Baghpat in UP was beating the students for sending an abusive message.

Such students’ suspension advice

“Awareness campaigns are being run,” says R Kesarwani, secretary of a group of 1,170 schools in Uttar Pradesh and the management authority. We are advising rowdy students to be suspended from school. Apart from this, the parents are called to the school to complain and take the matter to the police.

Parents cause problems

However, teachers are not considering this as the solution to the problem. He says that in many cases it is not easy to catch the real culprit. Sometimes non-cooperative parents also cause problems. A chemistry teacher from Jaipur said, ‘Sometimes it happens that the father is walking around wearing shorts or taking a nap in the background during the video session. Sometimes the parents start passing comments giving feedback in the middle of the class.

What is the logic of parents?

Parents say that due to online class, the wall between school and home is getting blurred. Parents say that they cannot monitor their children for 24 hours, nor can they be expected to live in a classroom-decorated décorum.