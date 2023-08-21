with videoMichiel Kramer caused a stir last weekend. The captain of RKC celebrated his goal against AZ (1-3 defeat) with an obscene gesture towards the supporters of the Alkmaarders. He himself explained it as uncorking a champagne bottle.

Kramer shot RKC ahead from eleven meters in the 41st minute. He celebrated this by running towards the branch and showing an apparent masturbation gesture. ,,A bottle of champagne”, the 34-year-old striker explained afterwards in front of the ESPN camera with a big grin. “I don’t want to go into it further, otherwise we will get it again. I’m not interested in that at all.”

Still, he understood that there were question marks. ,,Do you also know what we all hear from those fans? It was a bottle of champagne,” he concluded with a smile.



Response Fraser

His trainer Henk Fraser also received questions about his captain’s action afterwards. “I can imagine that you hang the champagne bottle between your legs. I believe him when he says that. I will not comment further on such matters. I also think that we are going a bit too far overall.”

However, analyst Gertjan Verbeek, who was present at the game on behalf of ESPN, could not believe his eyes. “This is immature, the answer too. Then just say it was wrong. You shouldn’t provoke it, the club and football don’t benefit from that. You know fans are trying to upset you, but you just shouldn’t do this.”

It is certainly not the first time that Kramer has caused a stir. For example, during his Feyenoord period he ate a croquette sandwich during half time and in 2018 he was suspended for no less than seven games after kicking Alexander Büttner in the face. In addition, the attacker is known for his special dances. See also kyiv and Kherson suffer power cuts and Putin claims the support of 50,000 mobilized



