The Drawing Martínez does not cease to generate controversy. Even now, a year after the World Cup final between Argentina and Franceis controversial again.

The Argentine National Team goalkeeper experienced a particular World Cup and ended up as a great hero in winning the title.

The final match against France was the moment for Dibu to bring out his ability, not only for his saves, but for his gestures and behaviors.

Now an unpublished video has come to light that once again leaves Dibu in a bad light, for one of his gestures.

In the images that have gone viral, Dibu is seen provoking with obscene gestures Kylian Mbappé before the 3-3 penalty. The action was revealed by the series “Captains of the World”, which premiered this weekend on Netflix.



Although the referee witnessed Draw's gesture, he did not send him off, which could have changed the history of the final.

In trend, images of the occasion when Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez sexually assaulted Kylian Mbappé during the World Cup final. Images from the documentary “Captains of the World – Netflix”.pic.twitter.com/Dk43PaaDRQ — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 1, 2024

SPORTS

More sports news