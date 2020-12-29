Highlights: Sexual harassment of women doctors during online consultations

On the app or website of big companies, patients are doing obscene acts with fake names

Please tell that in May this year, the regulator also issued a rule for patients and doctors.

new Delhi

Websites offering 24X7 online consultations with a doctor have become increasingly difficult. These sites have become the haunt of harassment of women doctors. On the other hand, instead of giving information about this to the police, the websites are trying to hide it and are applying some techniques to reduce such cases but they are not getting success. The fake patients act indecently with female doctors and are also making lewd comments.



Patients doing masterbats in front of female doctors!

During the online consultation, patients are beginning to talk masterbat and vulgar in front of female doctors. Explain that the Regulatory had issued an order in May this year stating that in telemedicine consultations, it is necessary for the patient and the doctor to know each other. But most websites are not following this rule. Even in most cases, it is happening that patients are getting doctors for consultations after seconds and minutes of registration on the website.



Women doctors are being harassed by different numbers

Patients are harassing women doctors by registering them on the website with different ID numbers. Male patients are registering in the name of a female patient and the doctors come to know when they start to engage the patient. After the harassment of a female doctor, if the patient is being blocked on the website, then the patients are targeting another female doctor. The websites have not done anything to identify or block such patients or complain about them.



Unlimited offers on website

Consultation Inn website is being offered for a few hundred rupees. Most websites are providing unlimited free consultations or consultations on a limited basis in a day. One doctor said, ‘This is very scary, especially for the first time. Most such calls occur at night. Now we have urged companies to keep male doctors on duty at night. Companies have also stopped offering unlimited consultations for a month in monthly subscriptions. This is why we are getting less such calls now. ‘

Sexual harassment of women doctors of big companies

Be it the practice of practicing telecommunications or Dhani, the doctors working here are facing sexual harassment from patients. Doctors try to ensure the identity of the patient coming for the consultation, but the websites have not yet created any mechanism to reduce such incidents.

Patients comment furiously at female doctors

There are many instances where a group of men call a female doctor and do lewd talk or lewd comments or vulgar things. In some cases, the harassment of doctors reaches the social media platform and such patients send a friend request to doctors on Facebook, Instagram and demand their personal numbers from them. For these reasons, doctors are changing their privacy settings.



Women doctors are now getting careful

A doctor working in Dhani said, ‘This may not be a normal part of our job. Now we are more careful and now know which patient is wrong. As soon as we get this clutter, we disconnect their phone and block that person. But we are of no use because we do not get any commission for such calls. Let the wealthy doctors give a commission on 40-45 thousand salary and every consultation in which the patients form. Generally, doctors get around Rs 64 for every consultation.

Companies said – we have a strong McNijm

A Dhani spokesperson said that Dhani Healthcare is a new venture and things will go well in a month. However, the company refused to issue a formal statement on the issue. Practo while answering the question of our associate newspaper Times of India said that we do not tolerate such activities. All patients’ accounts are verified through OTP. Also, there is a system in our app that the doctor flag such patients immediately. A doctor said that it is not known from the OTP verification that the number given by the patient is being used. Even this does not reveal the identity of the person.