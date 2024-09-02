Mexico City— José Ramón López Beltrán, the eldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out the possibility that he or his brothers, Andrés and Gonzalo, could join the government of future President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Interviewed upon his arrival at the National Palace, he stated that he will continue with his private life and will not participate in public office.

-Are you going to work in the next Administration? he was asked.

-“No, no, I’m going to keep working.”

– Any position, any position, you or your brothers?

– “No, we continue with our private lives and I’ll tell you about it later,” he replied.

On July 4, Gonzalo López Beltrán, another of the president’s sons, met with Sheinbaum for almost two hours at her transitional home.

“He just came to visit me, to congratulate me because he hadn’t had the chance to see us. That was all,” Sheinbaum said.