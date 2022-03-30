Mexico’s President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador has kept his campaign promises to avoid the lavish style he criticized in his opponent. To defray the expenses of the presidential plane, the Mexican government announced this Monday (28) that it has decided to rent it.

Obrador has been unsuccessfully trying to sell the Boeing 787 Dreamliner since 2018, when he won the elections – he said that presidential travel by plane was an “insult to the people”.

The presidential plane will be leased by a military company in charge of managing a new airport that opened last week near Mexico City.

The rental price was not disclosed, but it is known that the plane cost US$ 218 million to former president Felipe Calderon (2006-2012). It costs $16 million a year to keep it in the garage, according to France24.

The plane has all the requirements of a head of state: executive room with private bathroom and temperature, television, satellite telephone and several windows to enjoy the view of the sky. The presidential room is soundproofed and ideal for meetings.

As no airline wanted to buy the Mexican plane that accommodates up to 80 people due to the cost of transforming it into a commercial vehicle for 300 people, Obrador would like to rent the plane to companies and celebrate weddings and anniversaries.

Obrador has only used commercial flights in its tenure.

