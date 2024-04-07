The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thanked this Saturday (6) the “solidarity of representatives and civil organizations” at international and national level after the attack on the Mexican embassy by Ecuadorian police on Friday (5) to arrest the vice president Ecuadorian Jorge Glas.

“We are grateful for the solidarity shown by leaders, leaders and civil organizations from different countries and ours after the attack on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador,” said the president on social media after announcing the break in relations with Quito.

Numerous Latin American leaders, such as presidents Gustavo Petro of Colombia and Gabriel Boric of Chile, as well as the government of Argentina, condemned the invasion of the Mexican diplomatic mission in Ecuador.

The secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, called for “dialogue” and announced that he will request a meeting of the organization's Permanent Council to address tensions between the two countries.

Furthermore, he asked Mexicans to avoid any provocation and harassment that could arise, amid the international debate on social media and before a protest called this Saturday afternoon at the Ecuadorian Embassy in the capital of Mexico.

“We respect the brotherly people of that country and we ask our fellow citizens to behave with great caution to avoid harassment and not fall for any provocation”, he commented.

The same had already been requested by the Mexican Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, who asked them to avoid going to the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​to avoid provocations or violence after the breakdown of diplomatic relations with Quito.

“We make a respectful appeal not to go to the Embassy of Ecuador in Mexico today to avoid acts of provocation or violence”, he published on his social network, while police officers in the capital Mexico City have been guarding the diplomatic facilities since Friday night (5 ).

President López Obrador also shared that the Mexican government is paying attention to Mexican diplomats and stated, “they are not alone.”

“They showed dignity and decorum, as was evident in the attitude of Raquel Serur, our ambassador, and Roberto Canseco, head of the embassy's chancellery. Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, is handling this painful matter professionally and effectively,” she added.

The Mexican government also announced that it will file a complaint with the International Court of Justice for serious violations of International Law and warned that the country will defend its sovereignty and its fellow citizens with dignity, considering that the Vienna Convention has been violated.