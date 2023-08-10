The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed this Wednesday (9) that he sent a letter to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to “recognize and express” gratitude for the immigration policies implemented by the government of the Democrat in the neighboring country. .

“I just sent a letter to President Biden and I thank him for two decisions he made,” the Mexican president said during his morning press conference.

López Obrador highlighted that one of those decisions was the creation of a legal route for migrants: the CBP One application, which allows citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to apply for asylum and visas for the United States.

“Now, migrants from neighboring countries can apply for asylum and legally enter the United States. This did not exist before; there was only the possibility, the option, to leave and take all the risks to reach the United States,” he declared.

Another decision, according to López Obrador, made Biden the first US president in decades not to build a border wall.

“Besides, he didn’t act like the governor of Texas [o

republicano Greg Abbott]who installed buoys and barbed wire”, he added, classifying this action on the border as “inhumane”.

The Mexican president also emphasized the “positive” relationship with the United States.

However, López Obrador noted that although there is now a legal path to reach the US territory, a “comprehensive plan to combat poverty in the Americas” is needed, since migration is motivated by “necessity, not pleasure”. .

He considered it to be a “moral obligation” of the economically more favored nations to help the poorest countries to manage migratory flows, “to avoid spillovers”.

López Obrador recalled his proposal to the United Nations for a fund to fight global poverty and suggested that this should be a central task of the international organization.

“This is one of the necessary reforms in the UN, which is already a stagnant entity. They have not even paid attention to this or taken a clear and decisive initiative to achieve peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine; they do nothing,” Obrador said. .

Before Biden’s measure for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, implemented in January of this year, the flow of migrants towards the United States had reached a record, with more than 2.76 million undocumented migrants being intercepted at the border. between the U.S. and Mexico in fiscal 2022.

Mexico recorded an annual increase of more than 43% in the number of “irregular individuals” in the country last year, with authorities detecting 444,439 illegal migrants.

Despite the measure in January and another one in May, which increased restrictions on asylum requests, having reduced the number of flagrantes of illegal immigration on the southern border of the United States, the Reuters agency reported that at the beginning of this week hundreds of immigrants concentrated in Ciudad Juárez, due to rumors of permission for migrants to enter US territory en masse.

In addition, migratory pressure has even led Biden allies, such as Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and New York Mayor Eric Adams, to declare or consider a state of emergency due to the lack of structure to house immigrants. . (With EFE Agency)