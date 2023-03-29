The government of Mexico has updated the tragic toll of a fire that broke out this Tuesday (28) at a post of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, placing the death toll at 39 and the total wounded at 29.

Mexico’s presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, had previously announced that the death toll was 40.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR, for its Spanish acronym), the identified immigrants “are of the following nationalities: one Colombian, one Ecuadorian, 12 Salvadorans, 28 Guatemalans, 13 Hondurans and 12 Venezuelans”, although without specifying the dead and injured.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador previously detailed that the incident took place at 9:30 pm on Monday (local time, 1:30 am on Tuesday in Brasilia) in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the US city of El Paso, Texas, with an initial balance of 37 dead, most of them from Central America and Venezuela.

López Obrador blamed an immigrant protest for the fire.

“This had to do with a protest that, we assume, they started from the moment they found out they were going to be deported and, as a protest, they placed mattresses at the door of the shelter and set them on fire. They did not imagine that this would cause this terrible misfortune”, declared the Mexican president in his morning press conference.

The leftist president’s statement drew criticism from human rights defenders, such as the organization Sem Fronteiras.

“Blaming people is proof of the responsibility of the Mexican government. These people were held against their will. Their safety and integrity are your responsibility, President López Obrador,” wrote Sem Fronteiras on Twitter.

Ken Salazar, US ambassador to Mexico, said the US government joins “the pain of the families of migrants who lost their lives and those injured in a fire in Ciudad Juárez.” “It is a reminder to governments in the region of the importance of fixing a broken migration system and the risks of irregular migration,” he said.

Before the incident, INM agents carried out an operation to remove immigrants who were begging in the streets.

The presence of immigrants in the area has intensified this year, since the United States announced new measures that include the immediate deportation of undocumented citizens from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who arrive in the country by land.

The Mexican government has also faced criticism from human rights organizations for accepting US policies and deploying more than 20,000 troops across borders for immigration duties.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for immigrants in Mexico, as about 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country to the United States.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the US-Mexico border in the 2022 fiscal year. According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the migratory flow increased by 8% in the Mexican territory.