It is not new, for most mexicansthat he President López Obrador governs based on a strategy of lies only.

Lies that, throughout five years of management They place López as the head of state and government, world champion of farce and deception.

And, for example, 90% of what Obrador says publicly and daily is false; everything he promises and assures every morning.

Therefore, until today, Luis Estrada, from Spin, has documented at least 150 thousand lies to the presidentwhich makes AMLO the most lying president in the world and in history; bigger liar than donald trump.

But the most serious thing about the matter – more than Palacio’s mythomania – is that the falsehood dragged the State – the Executive itself – to the loss of the most basic citizen legitimacy; pillar of democratic validity.

And we are at the end of that today Only paid applauders believe López’s lies –paleros who are sold to the highest bidder–, and those who receive public money through expensive social programs.

Even the calls “morning“, have become the trench of the tyrant of the Palace where he daily fabricates a lying alternate reality to hide that his is a false and failed government, from beginning to end.

Worse, Lopez does not go abroad – where his mythomania is known -, because He is the president that the global media makes fun of the most.

And it is that Obrador and his gang of crooks and liars have not understood that in any respected democracy, the truth not only stands out among the pillars that support governability, but is one of the fundamental reasons that give life to the State itself.

In this way, institutional truth – understood as the truth with which State institutions must communicate with citizens – has in fact become the true seal of legitimacy of all government management; not only in Mexico, but in the world.

That is to say, the legitimacy of a government grows and is consolidated from the honesty and truth of its members; honesty and truth whose evaluation is the exclusive power of the citizen.

And for that same reason, because true independent journalists and critics do not let official lies pass, Lopez He charges daily against critics and the media that harbor his criticism.

At the end of the day, however, the damage that the State’s mythomania has caused to the institutions and to democracy as a whole is such that today it is impossible to know where the truth begins and where the lies of the president, his unconditional supporters and the government end. government everything.

But the official lie has been so pernicious that it even nests in the three levels of government – federal, state and municipal -, in the Executive and Legislative powers, in the official party, Morena, and, above all, in a good portion of society. .

Indeed, everywhere we see those who lie because they believe that if the president lies, that is the way. If he president and their claque steal, the path is robbery; If the looting is defended from the Palace, everyone becomes looters.

And the examples of lies and state theft are visible to anyone who wants to see and listen.

In just the last three weeks, Worker The unfinished Mexico-Toluca Train was inaugurated, despite the fact that it is 50% complete; inaugurated the unfinished Mayan Train; He inaugurated an unfinished aqueduct in Nuevo León and another unfinished train that will connect the Gulf with the Pacific. In all cases, the president denied that he had inaugurated unfinished works, despite compelling evidence.

Also in those days the Expenditure Budget was released 2024, which puts the country in debt like never before; that reduces the budget for health, security and education; that in an election year cuts the INE’s budget and increases social handouts, in addition to proposing the purchase of a new presidential plane. Everything was denied by the president, despite the evidence.

But López also denied his proclivity to turn Mexico into a socialist tyranny, like Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Russia. And not only did he invite contingents from those dictatorships to the September 16 parade, but he also returned to Mexico to the club of socialist satraps. He denied everything even though the evidence is in the eyes of the world.

But perhaps the biggest scandal is the lying official poll to select the presidential candidate, Mrs. Claudia. After a circus that cost millions of pesos, López imposed his favorite, in the middle of another huge lie. And all in just two weeks.

Today, The Mexican is a lying State, with a lying president, lying institutions and citizens addicted to lies; addiction that will end up collapsing all democracy.

Do you doubt it?

At the time.

