In addition to Brazil, governments of other countries, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS) have expressed their opinion regarding the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, shot dead in the early evening of Wednesday (9) when leaving a rally in Quito.

Check out the repercussions around the world:

European Union

Villavicencio’s murder “is also an attack against institutions and democracy in Ecuador,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in a statement released on behalf of the European bloc.

“The perpetrators and organizers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice. Furthermore, to ensure a free democratic electoral process, it is crucial that strong measures are put in place to protect all candidates,” the EU member states said.

U.S

The US government said on Thursday (10) that the murder of Fernando Villavicencio is a “flagrant attack” against democracy and the rule of law in Ecuador.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The United States strongly condemns this brazen act of violence and attack on democracy in Ecuador,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Mexico

Before he was killed, Villavicencio had reported threats by José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as “Fito”, identified as the leader of Los Choneros, a group linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

However, when asked about the matter, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denied that his government had information about the crime.

“We do not have this information, and it strikes me that they immediately begin to attribute blame in a very sensationalist, not very serious and not very responsible way in the [falas de] authorities and the media, which in most cases are manipulation, not the media,” he said.

OAS

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, made an appeal this Thursday for the defense of democracy in Ecuador.

“The enemy of democracy is organized crime,” Almagro said at the beginning of an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington, in which he added that the organization is willing to focus its efforts on “guaranteeing the rule of law” in Ecuador.

Colombia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Gustavo Petro condemned “vehemently the murder of the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio”, in a note, in which it offered condolences to the friends and family of the presidential candidate and said he trusted in the clarification of the facts.

Peru

Another left-wing government in the region, the administration of Dina Boluarte expressed “its firmest rejection of any act of violence and intimidation that affects the development of democracy in the region”.

Argentina

In a short note, the government of Alberto Fernández said it repudiates “the murder of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and expresses its solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Uruguay

One of the few conservative governments in South America, the Luis Lacalle Pou administration manifested itself through a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The government of Uruguay expresses its condemnation and dismay at the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, perpetrated yesterday in Quito, and offers its condolences to the family, government and people of Ecuador,” he said. (With EFE Agency)