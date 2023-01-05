According to the Royal Academy of Language, the masculine noun “profit” means profit, utility, benefit or income.

In turn, “political profit” has been one of the scourges of public power and the worst “flaw” of any self-respecting democracy.

Even in the Mexico of the old PRI –one of the greatest stigmas of power and politics and that for more than half a century questioned the so-called Mexican left–, it was precisely “electoral political clientelism”, true bastard twin of the “profit”.

Today, however, plain “profit” and its twin, “electoral political patronage” are two of the greatest instruments of the political perversity of the federal government -that of López Obrador–, to cajole millions of citizens of the whole country.

And it is that, in effect, the “profit” is a true political ruse, a rude clientelist practice “engañabobos” that was denounced here in at least 25 installments of the Political Itinerary of the last two decades; especially in the 2006 presidential election, when López Obrador coined the story that electoral fraud was committed on him.

The funny thing about the issue, however, is that almost 18 years after that failed coup, today’s Mexican president publicly acknowledges that he is the main promoter of political profit; he accepts that he seeks electoral political gain with the distribution of public money and even applauds the social deceit that means profiting from the poor.

Indeed, during the “morning” of yesterday, January 4, 2023, López publicly acknowledged and with an unthinkable dose of cynicism that his electoral political strategy is to cajole poor citizens in exchange for their vote. Yes, cynicism of that size.

And if you doubt it, he said it like this: “There is nothing that compensates or is equal to the satisfaction that helping humble people produces; to poor people, not all the gold in the world is worth that… but also, helping the poor is safe because you already know that when you need to defend, in this case the transformation, you have their support; of the poor

“Not so with sectors of the middle class, nor with those at the top, nor with the media, nor with the intelligentsia… so it is not a personal matter, it is a matter of political strategy.” (End of quote)

In other words; It turns out that López Obrador recognized, accepted and applauded that he profits from poverty –for electoral political purposes–, and that such profit is one of the great benefits of his government; which translates not only into a cynical aberration but, above all, into a serious crime that warrants imprisonment.

In other words, it turns out that the Mexican president is betting on clientelist control to maintain his power and that of his party in the six-year term to come, starting with the 2024 presidential election.

What López does not know, however, is that the poor are not stupid and they are not irrational. And it is that Obrador may believe that he deceives everyone all the time but he does not know that he does not deceive many for a long time.

In other words, it turns out that, just like the middle classes, the poor have limits and are waiting to see how far the liar and deceiver López Obrador can go.

And the issue is relevant because according to INEGI, AMLO’s is the government that has produced the largest number of poor people and was one of the federal administrations that has most pushed the poor into extreme poverty.

What the Mexican president does not know is that a good part of these poor and extreme poor have been taken to the extreme not only of precariousness but also of indignity, in the face of the luxury and waste scandals of the presidential family.

And López Obrador may bet on the loyalty of the poor, but he cannot guarantee that his progeny and his clique will be capable of abandoning the excesses and abuses of official power and wealth.

Sooner or later, in the remaining 24 months of Lopista’s six-year term, the poor will reach the extreme of sacrifice, just as doctors have reached the extreme, just as bureaucrats of all kinds suffer.

And then we will see strikes, protests, rebellion and all kinds of demands for change, in the face of unbridled ungovernability.

And yes, López Obrador is the builder of the tomb that will bury his failure; a failure that has time and date on the calendar.

to time.