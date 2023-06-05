Oboist and conductor Werner Herbers passed away on Monday morning. That confirms the family of Herbers NRC. Herbers had been ill for some time.

For about sixty years, oboist, conductor and researcher Werner Herbers gave color to the music world, among others in the Nederlands Blazers Ensemble (1960-1988), the Concertgebouw Orchestra (1970-2005) and the Ebony Band (1990-2023). “He was a seeker who dared to take risks,” said former oboist and conductor Ali Groen. “It meant that sometimes things could go wrong, but his game was always adventurous and when it went well – which it usually did – Werner took you to wonderful places.”

Herbers was born at the beginning of the war in Bilthoven, the son of two political refugees from Germany. His father taught at Werkplaats Children’s Community, a school for primary and secondary education, founded by pacifist Kees Boeke with plenty of room for creativity and especially music.

When his father took him to Mozarts when he was thirteen Oboe Concerto with Jaap Stotijn as soloist, he wanted nothing more than to play that instrument. He went to study at the Amsterdam Conservatory with his son Haakon Stotijn. In his last days, Herbers and former colleague Han de Vries – both of whom played in the Concertgebouw Orchestra – reminisced about the teacher, who was actually unable to teach, they concluded.

“Werner had a beautiful and full tone,” says De Vries. “Like all oboists, he was always searching for his own sound ideal.” Herbers said about this: “The self-cutting of the mouthpieces, the reeds, makes the sound of the instrument very personal. That has fascinated me all my life.”

In 1990, jazz fanatic Herbers founded the Ebony Band to give composers from the 1920s and 1930s – denounced by the Nazis and forgotten after the war – their deserved place in music history. And in that too he found many wonderful things. He built up an archive of more than six hundred pieces by some one hundred and fifty composers, a treasure that is now cherished by the National Music Institute in The Hague. And he played much of it on nearly twenty albums with the Ebony Band. It became a life’s work that he worked on until his deathbed.

