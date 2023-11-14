The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to annul the car sales contract and oblige the seller to return 66,000 dirhams to the buyer, in addition to 5,000 dirhams in compensation for his fraud, concealing the car’s defects from him, and tampering with the odometer.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against another in which he demanded that the contract for the sale of a car be annulled and that the seller be obliged to return its value amounting to 66 thousand dirhams, and that he be obliged to pay him an amount of 4795 dirhams, the value of what he spent on the car due to the defendant’s fraud, and the buyer also demanded that the defendant (the seller) By obligating him to pay him 5,000 dirhams as material and moral compensation, and obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and fees.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant offered a car for sale through the social networking site “Instagram,” and confirmed in the advertisement that it had traveled 179,000 kilometers and that it was in the highest cleanliness, in velvet, with a hole, and without accidents. He asked for 79,000 dirhams for it, negotiable. When he saw the advertisement, he contacted the defendant and negotiations were conducted with him. On the price until it was agreed to purchase at a value of 66 thousand dirhams.

The plaintiff said that after the defendant received the agreed-upon amount and transferred the car to his name, he noticed while driving the car that it was abnormal, and after the examination it became clear to him that the car had traveled 362,415 kilometers and that it had been involved in several accidents, which means that it violated the specifications that the defendant announced and concealed. With intent to deceive, the defendant submitted a reply memorandum requesting that the case be dismissed.

In the merits of its ruling, the court explained that the report of the engineering expert assigned by it concluded that the relationship between the two parties to the lawsuit is that the plaintiff purchased a car from the defendant for an amount of 66 thousand dirhams, and that the car was subjected to major accidents affecting its market value and that the car was tampered with. On the odometer, its value in its current condition is 45 thousand dirhams, while its value according to the advertisement is estimated at 83 thousand dirhams. The defects in the car are considered hidden and can only be discovered by an expert, which proves to the court the defendant’s mistake in deceiving the plaintiff and concealing the car’s defects.

The court ruled to annul the car sales contract and oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 71,000 dirhams, including 5,000 dirhams in compensation to the plaintiff for material and moral damages. It also obligated him to pay expenses, fees, and fees.

• The seller posted an ad on Instagram for the car with specifications that contradicted its actual condition.