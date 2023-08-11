The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by an insurance company, in which it requested that the owner’s “destroyed car” be charged as a result of its misuse and violation of the terms of the insurance policy.

The court upheld the decision of the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee to oblige the plaintiff company to pay the defendant an amount of 197,523 dirhams for the vehicle.

The details of the case are due to the fact that the defendant filed an insurance dispute against the plaintiff (insurance company), and a decision was issued by the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee obliging the complainant (the insurance company) to pay the complainant an amount of 197 thousand and 523 dirhams for the vehicle, and an amount of 4725 dirhams for the “experience trust”. With the ruling that the wreckage of the vehicle is transferred to the company complained of, free of any obligations, and the complainant bears any expenses in return for transferring the ownership of the vehicle or issuing a certificate of possession of the crossed-out vehicle, and rejecting other requests.

The plaintiff was not satisfied with the decision and challenged it before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, noting that she had previously issued a repair order in accordance with the rules in one of the agency’s workshops, and that the defendant’s use of the car after the accident led to its overheating, which caused damage to the engine, although it was repairable. Because the incident is not severe, considering that “the defendant is the one who violated the obligations.”

The insurance company demanded the cancellation of the contested insurance decision and the court again dismissing the dispute, assigning an expert to inspect the car, and obliging the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

She provided support for her claim, including copies of the accident report, an insurance certificate, a damage assessment report, an inspection report and technical expertise, in addition to a price offer.

For its part, the court indicated in the rationale for its ruling that it considers the decision issued by the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee, which considered the insurance dispute to estimate the value of compensation, to be supported by the papers, especially since the committee examined the elements of damage according to the documents submitted before it, including the accident planning report and the opinion of technical expertise. And concluded that the plaintiff is responsible for paying the compensation to the complainant, noting that the plaintiff company did not submit any other documents contradicting what the committee concluded, and the court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter by rejecting it, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

