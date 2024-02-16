The Civil Court in Dubai ruled to oblige an employee convicted of embezzlement to return 899,930 dirhams from the company he worked for, in addition to 30,000 dirhams in compensation to the company, after a final ruling was issued against him by the Penal Court, and he did not appeal it.

The details of the case stated that the victim company filed a complaint against an employee in which it accused him of seizing money he received as an agency, but misappropriated it for his own benefit.

The report was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which began its investigations into the incident, and charged him with embezzlement of funds or bonds delivered to him to harm the rightful owners or breach of trust. It referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which heard the prosecution witnesses, papers, and case documents, and concluded with his conviction and ruled that he be imprisoned for two months and fined an amount. 899 thousand and 930 dirhams, and his deportation from the state after serving his sentence.

For its part, the company moved to the path of civil litigation, and filed a lawsuit against the accused demanding that he be obligated to pay the amount to it with a legal interest of 9% from the date of his refusal to pay, and obligating him to pay compensation in the amount of 500 thousand dirhams for the damage that befell her and her loss of earnings because of it, and obligating the defendant to pay the expenses. Fees and attorney fees.

She based her claim on the fact that the accused was working for her, but he embezzled her money to harm her, and he received a criminal ruling from the misdemeanor court, imprisoning him for two months, fining him the value of the amount he seized, deporting him from the state, and referring the case to the competent civil court.

It explained that the defendant did not appeal the ruling on the scheduled date, and then the company obtained a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate from the Public Prosecution not to appeal the criminal ruling, and thus it became final.

The company said in the legal memorandum that, based on that, it has the right to demand that he return the seized amount, in addition to compensation for the severe damages it suffered by losing it and missing the opportunity to exploit it, which resulted in material and moral damage to its reputation.

After examining the papers and documents submitted to it, the Civil Court of First Instance stated that, according to the text of Articles 50 of the Evidence Law and 269 of the Criminal Procedure Law, the ruling issued in criminal matters has the authority of the case before the civil courts, and the latter is prohibited from re-examining the criminally dismissed case. It must consider it and oblige it to examine the civil rights related to it, so that its ruling does not contradict the previous criminal ruling.

She pointed out that it is also established that a criminal ruling does not have the force of a ruling before civil courts unless it is final and cannot be appealed, either because the methods of appeal have been exhausted or their deadlines have passed.

It stated that what is proven from reviewing the criminal ruling issued in the aforementioned case is that the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the criminal court on charges of embezzling movable property delivered to him by way of agency, to the detriment of the right holder. The court ruled in his presence to convict him, and he did not appeal the ruling on the scheduled date. Then the ruling became final, and therefore has authority before the civil court. As evidence of the above, what was established by the court from reviewing the papers was that the defendant seized the amount, and the company has the right to claim it, which the court believes requires him to pay it 899 thousand and 930 dirhams.

Regarding the interest request, the civil court ruled to set a 5% interest rate to be borne by the accused due to his procrastination in payment. With regard to the company’s request for compensation of 500 thousand dirhams, it saw that the error was proven against the accused and caused harm to the company, and therefore the court estimated its compensation at 30 thousand dirhams.

[email protected]