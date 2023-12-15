Today, the Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled to oblige an employee to pay the owner of a company 67 thousand dirhams that he stole from him while leaving the bank. The court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 3,500 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

In detail, the owner of a company filed a lawsuit against a former employee of his, demanding that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 67 thousand dirhams, and an amount of 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages and legal interest at the rate of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, as well as obliging him to pay fees and expenses. Pointing out that while leaving the bank, the defendant stole an envelope containing 67 thousand dirhams and fled. He was convicted in absentia of six months in prison and deportation.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, what is taken by hand is to be paid back. Whoever usurps someone else’s money must return it to him in the condition it was in at the time of usurpation, and in the place where it was usurped. If he consumes it, destroys it, loses it, or is damaged. With or without trespassing, he must pay the same or its value on the day of usurpation and in the place of usurpation.

The court indicated that what is clear from reviewing the case papers and documents is that the defendant has been criminally convicted of the crime of stealing an amount of 67 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff, and that this act for which the defendant was convicted is the same act upon which the latter relied upon in filing his present lawsuit, and the criminal ruling shall be A necessary chapter has been made regarding the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 67 thousand dirhams, compensate him with an amount of 3,500 dirhams for all the damages he sustained, and obligate him to pay fees. And expenses.