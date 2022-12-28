The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that an employee (the defendant) must pay an employer (the plaintiff) an amount of 61 thousand and 388 dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, including attorney’s fees, because it was proven that he received these amounts as undeserved salaries for a period of three months. in it from work.

The employer (the plaintiff) stated in her lawsuit that she filed this lawsuit with a newspaper deposited with the case management office on the basis that the defendant was working for her in one of the jobs, but he was absent from work for a period of more than (90) days, and as a result, the plaintiff terminated the services of The defendant has it, taking into account that he has been out of work, and accordingly, financial dues have been incurred in the form of undeserved salaries owed by the defendant to the plaintiff, which are (2000 dirhams to recover from one month’s salary, and 31 thousand dirhams to recover another month’s salary, and similarly to recover the salary of a third month), Which prompted the plaintiff to file the aforementioned lawsuit, ending with the court ordering her to oblige the defendant to refund the amount of (61,388.39) dirhams, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.

When examining the case before its management office in the simple civil court, as established in its records, the representative of the Government Cases Department appeared on behalf of the plaintiff and argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and the jurisdiction of the partial court. The defendant also appeared in person and decided that he had paid the amount claimed by the plaintiff and obtained a patent. The plaintiff requested a deadline to submit evidence of that, and the supervising judge of the simple civil court issued a decision to refer the case to the competent civil department.

When examining the case before its management office in the manner established in its records, the defendant appeared in person and submitted a response memorandum, at the end of which he sought to reject the case in form and content. If the plaintiff had documents proving that he had received the sums, she must prove that. The representative of the Government Cases Department also appeared on behalf of the plaintiff and requested a time for the answer, and the plaintiff also attended. A representative of the Government Cases Department on behalf of the plaintiff and a request to reserve the case for judgment.

With regard to the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to return the amount of (61,388.39) dirhams, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses, the court stated that it is proven from the papers that the plaintiff filed her similar lawsuit against the defendant on the basis that the defendant was working for her as a (first assistant) and that he was absent from work for a period More than (90) days, and as a result, the plaintiff terminated the services of the defendant with her, considering that he was out of work, and demanded that he pay the sums that he unlawfully took from her. .

And she said: “Since the defendant in the present case did not make any defense or defense that undermined the plaintiff’s request except for what was stated in his words in the rejoinder memorandum submitted by him, provided that if the plaintiff has documents proving that he received the sums, then she must prove, and since the defendant is legally mandated to prove that he did not His receipt of the amounts subject of the present case, which is what the court orders to oblige him to pay what he owes to the plaintiff, and to oblige him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.