A young man rented a car for 160 dirhams per day, and kept it, refusing to pay the agreed rent or return it to the rental company, until the car was seized by the police, while the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff the amount of 23 thousand and 395 dirhams.

In the details, a car rental company filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which it demanded that he oblige him to pay it an amount of 23 thousand and 395 dirhams, and a delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, with obligating him to expenses and fees, noting that the defendant contracted with her. On renting a car, he breached his contractual obligations, and did not pay the sums owed by him in her interest, and she provided support for her claim, pictures of the car rental contract, the identity of the defendant, and traffic violations.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff company is asking the defendant as a renter from it, and that it demanded that he pay the sums owed by him, but he refused to pay, noting that what is proven from reviewing the rental contract concluded between the two parties is that the defendant rented the vehicle. They agreed on a daily wage of 160 dirhams, and a total amount of 23 thousand and 395 dirhams was owed to him, the sum of the wages and the violations according to the contract, the pictures of the violations and their detailed statement.

The court indicated that the defendant had been notified, and no one appeared on his behalf to pay the lawsuit with any plea or defenses or to present evidence of his innocence for the indebtedness that is owed, especially since he is charged with proving that, which the court concludes is that the defendant is preoccupied with the claimed amount. And the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 23 thousand and 395 dirhams, and obligating him to pay the delay interest on it at the rate of 3% annually, from the filing of the lawsuit until full payment, and not exceeding the amount decided, while obliging the defendant to expenses and an amount of 200 dirhams as attorney fees.