The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance requiring a worker in a fashion store to pay an investor 180,000 dirhams for deluding her and another for their ability to sell the shop’s license and obtaining from it 140,000 dirhams, and the court ruled rejecting the appeal. In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that two people be obligated to pay her 250,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages because they delineated them that they had the right to sell and relinquish a fashion store, and they obtained 140,000 dirhams from her.

The plaintiff’s defense explained during the hearing of the case that the two defendants or his client stated that they owned a store that sold clothes and wanted to sell it, adding that the first accused presented himself to her that he worked in the shop, while the second accused claimed that he had a power of attorney from the owner of the license authorizing him to sell and relinquish the shop.

He pointed out that his client delivered the first defendant two checks, the first worth 90 thousand dirhams and the second, 50 thousand dirhams, and she received from him two acknowledgments of receiving the checks, pointing out that after she asked them to implement their commitment to relinquish the license they were not entitled to dispose of the ownership of the shop, and that she was exposed to an incident. scam.

The court of first instance decided to cancel the contract concluded between the woman and the first defendant and obligate him to pay the woman an amount of 180 thousand dirhams, fees and expenses, and the judgment was not accepted by the convicted person, so the judgment was appealed, indicating that what the appellant claimed against her is false statements sent and that the owner of the license is aware of the sale And that the suspension of transferring the license was due to the appellant’s suspension of the value of the second check. While the court indicated in its ruling that the appellant submitted his appeal document after the deadline set for challenging the appeal, which is thirty days from the day following its announcement, had passed. The court ruled that the right to appeal lapsed and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.





