The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, requiring a worker in a fashion store to pay an investor 180,000 dirhams in compensation for having deluded her and another for their ability to sell the shop’s license and obtain from it 140 thousand dirhams, and the court ruled to reject the appeal.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that two people be obligated to pay her 250,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, because they delineated her that they had the right to sell and assign a fashion store, and they obtained 140,000 dirhams from her.

The plaintiff’s defense explained during the hearing of the case that the two defendants or his client stated that they owned a store that sold clothes and wanted to sell it, adding that the first accused presented himself to her as working in the shop, while the second accused claimed that he had a power of attorney from the owner of the license authorizing him to sell and relinquish the shop.

He pointed out that his client delivered the first defendant two checks, the first valued at 90 thousand dirhams and the second, worth 50 thousand dirhams, and received from him two acknowledgments of receipt of the checks, pointing out that after she asked them to implement their commitment to relinquish the license they were not entitled to dispose of the ownership of the shop, and that she was exposed. An incident of fraud.

The court of first instance decided to terminate the contract between the woman and the first defendant, and to oblige him to pay the woman an amount of 180 thousand dirhams, fees and expenses, and the judgment was not accepted by the convicted person, so the judgment was appealed, indicating that what the appellant claimed against her was false statements, and that the owner of the license is on He learned of the sale, and that the transfer of the license was stopped due to the appellant’s suspension of the value of the second check.

While the court indicated in its ruling that the appellant submitted his appeal document after the deadline set for challenging the appeal, which is 30 days from the day following its announcement, had passed. The court ruled that the right to appeal lapsed and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

