The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman should vacate her ex-husband’s house, noting that the right of ownership is the owner’s power to dispose of his property in an absolute manner, in kind, in benefit and exploitation.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she vacate his residence as soon as possible, indicating that the defendant was his ex-wife, and he signed her the first retroactive divorce, and her waiting period expired without a review between them, and this was proven in the family agreement, and thus the defendant became irrevocable. Baynunah is minor, and it is not permissible for him except with a new contract and its legal conditions, and since the marital bond was severed between the two parties by law, and the defendant still resides in the same house with him, and refuses to leave him, and he supported his claim with photocopies of the non-review declaration, and the identities of the children.

The defendant submitted a response memorandum indicating the severance of the marital bonds between the two parties, and at its conclusion she requested that the court not have jurisdiction, dismissed the case, and pleaded not to accept the case to be filed against an unqualified person, given that the marital relationship had ended, and she submitted a copy of the divorce document, non-review and the end of the waiting period, and the procedures Executive order against the plaintiff for failure to spend, in addition to a copy of a judgment issued by the Personal Status Court.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, and it is established in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law that the right of ownership is the owner’s power to dispose of his property in an absolute manner, in kind, benefit and exploitation, and the owner of a thing alone has the right to He benefits from the property owned, its mule, its fruits, and its produce, and disposes of all legally permissible dispositions.

She pointed out that the court established that the plaintiff owns the house, and the divorce took place between the two parties, and the defendant became a foreigner to the plaintiff, and he did not return her in his custody, just as the defendant did not deny her residence in the house belonging to the plaintiff, what the defendant has with him is a usurping hand on the property. This does not affect the rulings I submitted, since this does not allow her to stay in the defendant’s house, which requires the judiciary to vacate the property, and the court ruled to vacate the defendant from the property belonging to the plaintiff, and to oblige the defendant to pay fees and expenses.