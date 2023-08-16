The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman must pay 42,000 dirhams to another, the value of the “association” installments she obtained from her and did not return them on the agreed date.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, in which she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay her 40 thousand dirhams with interest at the rate of 12% from the date of the claim until payment, and oblige her to pay her 5000 dirhams in exchange for material damages and the lost earnings, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses. And in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that she transferred to the defendant the amount of the claim as a subscription to an association, and after the due date came, she did not pay it to her and did not return the amount to her, and attached a document to her claim, receipts for transferring amounts and pictures of conversations via “WhatsApp”.

Before deciding on the matter, the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so she swore to confirm the transfer of a total of 40,000 dirhams to the defendant, and that it was a subscription to an association supported by the defendant, and that she did not pay the amount of the association on the specified date, and did not return the amount transferred to her in whole or in part. in any way, and that her liabilities are still occupied with the claimed amount.

For its part, the court indicated that after it saw in the transfer receipts of the sums attached to the case papers and the “WhatsApp” conversations evidence of the validity of what the plaintiff claims, and the defendant did not appear despite her declaration to pay any payment or defense in the case, amount or subject, Then, it is proven to the court that the plaintiff transferred the amount to the defendant as a subscription to an association and that it did not return this amount to the plaintiff when it was due.

Regarding the request for material and moral compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven, and that mistake resulted in depriving the plaintiff of benefiting from the amount, in addition to the moral damage that befell her in her feelings of sadness and heartbreak, which the court considers to be compensating her for the material and moral damages incurred. Because of the plaintiff’s mistake in the amount of 2000 dirhams.

The court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 42 thousand dirhams.