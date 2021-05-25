An (Arab) wife violated her husband’s privacy, after she searched his phone, eavesdropped him, transferred his pictures and recordings and sent them to his family to discredit him, and a civil court in Ras al-Khaimah ruled to oblige the wife to pay 5431 dirhams, material and moral compensation to her husband for what he had suffered. Of harm.

The Public Prosecution indictment stated that the wife assaulted her husband’s privacy by using information technology means by searching his phone and transmitting pictures and recordings of his own, throwing him in a manner that would violate his reputation, and touching his presentation by means of information technology, and the misdemeanor court ruled acquitting the wife of the charge of insult, and fining her 1500 dirhams for The charge of searching the phone, and the ruling became final, not to appeal against him.

In detail, the husband filed a civil lawsuit in which he demanded compensation for the material and moral damage he had suffered as a result of the crimes committed by his wife against him, and he was convicted under criminal rulings in which the elements of negligence were provided in terms of error, damage and a causal relationship, for the wife’s abuse of him and his reputation by sending his pictures to his family and distorting His image by publishing the recordings, in addition to the words she uttered insulting to his right, his dignity affected the material damage that resulted in the loss of his salary due to his interruption of work to follow up the case with the competent authorities as a result of the crimes committed by his wife against him and the attorneys fees he incurred and the harm that befall him Literary offended him and damaged his reputation and caused him psychological pain, and demanded to oblige him to pay him the appropriate compensation assessed by the court with a compulsion for the material and moral damages suffered by him.

The wife’s attorney stated that the husband abused his client verbally and insulted, expelled her from the marital home, and filed several communications against her, and a divorce case for harm, and the case was rejected because the harm was not proven to him, as he left her and their daughter without a breadwinner.

He pointed out that the wife’s letter was not intended to insult him and defame him, but that the husband wrote a communication against her to force her to waive her legal rights, adding that the husband’s lawsuit came lacking any evidence and he requested a ruling rejecting the case.

The reasons for the ruling stated that the two incidents of a wife’s assault on the privacy of her husband by entering his phone, searching him, transmitting and publishing pictures and recordings, are an incident that has been reported and she was convicted by a criminal judgment, and that the case of insulting him through one of the means of information technology is an incident that has been established against the wife, and the ruling against her has been A final decision has been made regarding a common matter between the criminal and civil lawsuits.

She added that the court considers that it has been proven that the husband has made expenses and deserves financial compensation, explaining that what the husband claimed about losing his salary during his visit to police stations and courts because of the lawsuit, has remained a statement devoid of any evidence, and it has not actually been proven that his salary was cut due to his presence in the police stations. And the courts, and with him, the court is heading to reject this branch of compensation.

The court obliged the wife to pay 5431 dirhams in compensation to her husband for the material and moral harm that he suffered, and obligated her to pay the case’s fees, fees and attorneys’ fees, and refused anything more.





