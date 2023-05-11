The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered a woman to pay her friend an amount of 74 thousand dirhams, after she failed to take the decisive oath to clear her debt of her debt to the plaintiff.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her friend, asking her to oblige her to pay her an amount of 74 thousand dirhams, and the legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, noting that she transferred an amount of 122 thousand and 300 dirhams to her as a debt, provided that she responds Recent amount in monthly installments.

She added that her friend paid a total of 48,300 dirhams from the amount, and she still owes 74,000 dirhams, which she did not commit to paying, despite her friendly claim.

And she provided support for her claim, a copy of the bank statement, a copy of a conversation via the “WhatsApp” program, and documents related to the lawsuit.

She also demanded that a decisive oath be directed to her.

And the court decided to direct the decisive oath to the defendant in the form, “I swear by God Almighty that I did not borrow from the plaintiff the amount claimed, and that my debt is not occupied by her with an amount of 74 thousand dirhams, and God is a witness to what I say.”

A session was set to take the oath, but the defendant did not attend. And the court found that she had announced the decisive oath addressed to her via text messages.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court clarified that – according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions – each of the two litigants may, in any case in which the case is, direct the decisive oath to the litigant, provided that the incident on which the oath is based relates to the person to whom it is directed. And the one to whom the decisive oath is directed may return it to his opponent, provided that it is not permissible to respond if the oath is directed to an incident in which the two opponents do not participate, but rather the person to whom the oath is directed is independent. It is not permissible for the one who directed the decisive oath or rejected it to retract it when his opponent accepted to take the oath.

The court indicated the availability of the legally prescribed conditions for the decisive oath, directed from the plaintiff to the defendant, and that there was no arbitrariness or violation of the law, public order, or morals, and therefore the court accepted that it be directed to her. But the defendant failed to appear despite her announcement, and then the plaintiff’s claim to the defendant for the amount of 74 thousand dirhams, transferred to her at her request, is sacrificed as a debt recovered on a valid bond.

The court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff 74 thousand dirhams.