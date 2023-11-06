The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to annul the vehicle sales contract and oblige the seller to return 215,000 dirhams, in addition to an amount of 10,000 dirhams in compensation to the buyer, after it was proven that the defendant tampered with the vehicle’s odometer, and reduced the odometer by about 312,000 kilometers.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he cancel the sale of a vehicle, and obliging him to return the amount of 215 thousand dirhams and interest at 5% from the date of the claim until full payment, while obliging him to pay an amount of 10 thousand and 600 dirhams, the value of the vehicle repair bills, and compensation in the amount of 50. One thousand dirhams for material and moral damages, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that he bought a vehicle from the defendant, and after transferring ownership, he was surprised that the odometer had been tampered with, in addition to the presence of malfunctions and hidden defects, and that he suffered material and moral damages as a result of that.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, deception is when one of the contracting parties deceives the other by verbal or actual fraudulent means that force him to accept what he would not have otherwise agreed to, and that if one of the contracting parties deceives the other, and it is verified that the contract It was committed with gross fraud, and the person who was deceived may cancel the contract, noting that the evidence of the court is that the plaintiff discovered, after purchasing the vehicle and transferring ownership, that the odometer had been tampered with, in addition to the presence of malfunctions and hidden defects.

The court indicated that the appointed expert concluded in his report that after connecting the vehicle to the computer, it was found that the odometer had been tampered with, as it was reduced from 437,760 kilometers to 125,993 kilometers, and that the plaintiff repaired that vehicle at a cost of 10,600 dirhams, pointing out that The plaintiff’s request is thus based on a valid basis of fact and law for tampering with the odometer, as mentioned above, which leads to the cancellation of the car sales contract that is the subject of the lawsuit, and the situation to be restored to what it was.

Regarding the request for compensation for material damages, the court indicated that it was proven that the defendant tampered with the odometer, which creates a fault that creates liability for him, and the plaintiff suffered, as a result of his failure to hand over the value of the vehicle, the seizure of his money from the defendant, and his losses in the fees for registering, insuring, and inspecting the vehicle. Damage, represented by the earnings he lost, and the losses he suffered from not benefiting from the aforementioned amount. The court ruled to annul the contract for selling the car that is the subject of the lawsuit, and restore the situation to what it was, and that the defendant return to the plaintiff the amount of 215 thousand dirhams that he paid to him for the car. He was compensated with an amount of 10 thousand dirhams for all the damages he sustained, and obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses.