Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation decided, in a matter of commercial dispute, to compel a tenant to vacate the property in question and hand it over to the heirs free of concerns and persons, pursuant to Article 782 of the Civil Transactions Law, which clarifies that the lease contract between the father of the heirs and the tenant has been broken, which results in reinstatement. Contractors to the state they were in before the contract.

The circumstances of the case revolve around the filing of the heirs of a lawsuit against a tenant, demanding to compel him to vacate the farmhouse and hand it over to them free of concerns, based on the basis for saying that the aforementioned estate belongs to their inheritor (their father) and that after the death of their inheritor they were surprised by the tenant’s presence in it and he refused to leave the order that prompted them To file a lawsuit.

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation clarified that it is established that the aforementioned copy of the estate lease contract is nothing more than a factual certificate issued by the competent authority to be issued by the Abu Dhabi municipality, and it is an electronic document that has proof of evidence, especially since the tenant acknowledges that the father of the heirs is renting the farm in question from the municipality Abu Dhabi and that the aforementioned copy of the lease contract has been submitted to the trial court, and the tenant has not challenged it with any contestant, and then the obituary is sacrificed on no basis.

She indicated that it is decided, in accordance with Article 782 of the Civil Transactions Law, that if something is issued by the competent authorities that prevents the use of the leased thing without reason from the tenant, the lease will be vented and the rent is dropped from the time of the prohibition, and that and since that was His Highness the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Executive Council May God protect him. Decision No. (73) of 2015 regarding the organization of estates has been issued, according to Article 8 of which it is prohibited to sublease the farmyard, so by implementing the text of Article 782 of the Civil Transactions Law, the aforementioned statement, the lease contract concluded between the father of the heirs and the tenant has been terminated. Return the contracting parties to the state they were in before the contract, and then oblige the tenant to vacate the property in question and hand it over to the heirs free of concerns and persons.