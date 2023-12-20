The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a nursery was obligated to return an amount of 20,400 dirhams to the guardian of a girl who had paid registration fees for the school year, and who refused to enroll his daughter in her before the beginning of the school year.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a nursery, in which he requested that it be obligated to return to him the amount of 20,400 dirhams, along with fees and expenses, indicating that he registered his daughter with the nursery (the defendant) in the first kindergarten class, and this was done through an offer from the nursery. Through the social media program for the academic year 2023-2024, which begins on September 1, 2023, he took the initiative to register his daughter, and paid an amount of 20,400 dirhams. However, he informed the nursery of his desire to withdraw his daughter’s registration last June, due to special circumstances, but the nursery (the plaintiff) She delayed refunding the registration fees.

The court explained, in the merits of its ruling, that the contract is the link between the offer issued by one of the contracting parties and the acceptance of the other, and their agreement in a way that proves its effect on the contracted party, and results in each party committing to what it owed to the other, noting that what is established from the reality of electronic correspondence is “WhatsApp conversation.” The fee refund form attached to the papers indicates that the defendant did not object to refunding the fees paid by the plaintiff, which is considered an implicit and explicit acceptance by both parties to abandon the contract. She pointed out that, in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, the effect of annulment must be implemented by proving the withdrawal from the registration contract, and canceling the registration of the plaintiff’s daughter from the defendant’s custody while obliging the latter to return the amount paid to her. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to return to the plaintiff 20 thousand and 400 dirhams, while requiring her to return the amount paid to her. With fees and expenses.