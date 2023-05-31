The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man should pay the guardian of a university student 17,500 dirhams, which he had received to pay university tuition fees for the plaintiff’s son, and then seized it for himself.

In the details, a student and his father filed a lawsuit against a man, in which they requested that he pay them the amount and the legal interest of 12%, indicating that the first plaintiff sent the claim amount to the defendant through the money exchange, to pay the university fees to the first plaintiff, but he seized all That amount is for himself, and they provided support for their claim, scanned copies of the receipt for transferring the amount, and messages via the social networking program “WhatsApp”.

For its part, the court clarified that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, it is decided “on the hand what you took in order to perform it, and it is not permissible for anyone to take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason. The defendant, through the social networking programs “WhatsApp”, stated that the defendant received a sum of money from him, and that the latter demanded that he return the amount, and promised him to pay the amount when he found a job, but he did not fulfill his promise, and he was asking for grace to pay.

The court indicated that the defendant did not appear before the court to pay the lawsuit with any payment that could be obtained from him, in addition to the court extracting from a transfer receipt issued by an exchange with the second plaintiff transferring the amount of the claim to the defendant, so that the request of the second plaintiff is based on a document of fact and law.

The court pointed out that it is proven from viewing the documents submitted by the second plaintiff that he is the one who transferred the money, and that the first plaintiff has no connection with the claimed amount of money, and did not provide evidence or presumption that would explain the reason for his claim, and then the status of the plaintiff is denied. The first in the case, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the second plaintiff 17 thousand and 50 dirhams, obligating him to pay fees and expenses, and dismissing the case regarding the first plaintiff.