The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims awarded a minor daughter compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of her father’s assault and threats, with an amount of 5 thousand dirhams, after he was criminally convicted.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband as a custodian for their minor daughter, in which she requested that the defendant pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams, material and moral compensation for the damage caused to her minor daughter, and oblige him to pay expenses, fees, and fees, indicating that the defendant assaulted his children. From her, he severely beat and threatened his daughter, causing 70% injuries to her body.

The father was convicted under a criminal judgment, while the defendant pleaded not to accept the case to be filed by an unqualified person, on the grounds that he is the natural guardian of his minor daughter.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the judgment issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting Until it is proven from the criminal judgment issued in the presence of the defendant on the charge of assaulting and threatening the body of his minor daughter, which is an act of domestic violence, and then the element of error has been available from the defendant, and it has been proven conclusively against him.

And she continued, “It is clear that this error is the cause of damage to the minor. The illegal act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed was the same as the one on which the civil case was filed.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for material and moral compensation, the court indicated that “every harm to a third party obligates its perpetrator to guarantee, and that the guarantee is estimated by the harm suffered by the injured party, and the lost gain, provided that this is a natural result of the harmful act,” noting that “the victim suffered It has a consequence – the defendant’s fault – material damages represented in the injuries described in the penal provisions, in addition to moral damages represented in fear due to the defendant’s fault.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 5 thousand dirhams, and obligated him to pay the expenses and fees.