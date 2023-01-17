Amr Bayoumi À Abu DhabiThe Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay 104,990 dirhams to his wife, the value of the tuition fees she paid for their children.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he pay the amount of 104 thousand and 990 dirhams and the legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the completion of payment, while obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, noting that she is the wife of the defendant and an appeal ruling was issued in her favor. A personal status ruling obliging the defendant to pay school fees for his children from them, but he did not initiate that, which prompted her to pay the school fees the amount of the claim, and when he demanded it, he was late in doing so, and the plaintiff attached a document to his claim, copies of the marriage contract, the judgment of appeal of personal status, and invoices for payment of fees The schools have a legal translation, in addition to copies of the children’s IDs.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that what is established from the appeal ruling is personal status, obliging the defendant to pay the children’s school fees, and what was proven from the translated receipts was a legal translation of the plaintiff’s payment of the defendant’s school fees for her children in a total of 104 thousand and 990 dirhams, in addition to his failure to appear before the court To present his defense or there are defenses that undermine the lawsuit, and therefore the defendant’s liability is preoccupied with the amount of the claim in favor of the plaintiff, which the court obliges him to pay to her.

The court rejected the request for legal interest, noting that the two parties to the litigation are not merchants, so the plaintiff is not entitled to the interest, which leads to her request being based on a lack of support from reality and law, and the court rejects it, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 104 thousand. And 990 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses. The Personal Status Court ordered the father to pay the school fees for his children.