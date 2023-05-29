The Fujairah Federal Court ruled obliging a Gulf man to pay his divorced 93,310 dirhams with legal interest at 9% annually and his commitment to fees and expenses, on the basis that the plaintiff lent him 118 thousand dirhams in cash before their marriage contract through bank transfers and promised to pay it in monthly installments, but he refused to return it. After a marriage of 10 months.

The details of the incident are due to the fact that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding that the divorced woman be obligated to pay her 118 thousand and 740 dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and legal fees, based on the fact that she was his wife before the divorce took place between them, and that she owed him the amount he received from her in cash in two installments, as it was transferred through her account. The banker paid amounts in two installments, which consisted of 90 thousand dirhams in the first loan, and 28 thousand and 740 dirhams in the second loan, confirming that he had stopped paying the loan from the date of their separation. She indicated that she tried with her divorced husband in all amicable ways to pay the amount he borrowed, to no avail, while the defendant insisted before the court that he returned the sums he received from the plaintiff.

All, as he handed over 24,430 dirhams to his ex-wife according to bank transfers, and 90,000 dirhams were returned to the plaintiff’s father.

Before adjudicating the matter, the court decided to assign an accounting expert to adjudicate the case, and the final report of the accounting expert stated that the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant was a marital relationship that extended for 10 months until the date of their divorce. One thousand and 740 dirhams through bank transfers from her account to the defendant’s personal account.

The experience indicated that it was clear from the discussion of the two parties and their statements that it was by way of a loan and that the defendant had to return it, and it is proven to her that the defendant returned part of those amounts that he borrowed from the plaintiff in the amount of 24 thousand and 430 dirhams according to bank transfers from his personal account to the personal account of his divorcee, which is what she takes It has experience as a payment from the defendant to the plaintiff, and does not take into account what the defendant claimed that he paid 90 thousand dirhams to the defendant’s father, as it is sent words and there are no witnesses or evidence that the plaintiff asked him to deliver any sums to her father.

The experience concludes that the debt of the defendant is still occupied with an amount of 93 thousand and 310 dirhams in favor of the plaintiff.