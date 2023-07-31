The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a man must return 40 thousand dirhams that he obtained in exchange for mediating the sale of real estate, and it turned out that he does not hold any effective commercial license that allows him to carry out mediation and brokerage work.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obliged to return the amount of 40 thousand dirhams that he unlawfully seized by falsehood, and oblige him to pay him compensation of 10 thousand dirhams, as a result of the psychological and moral damage as a result of procrastination and procrastination, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating To his purchase of a property (residential building) with the knowledge of the defendant through his work as a broker, and after he obtained the property, the defendant handed over the brokerage value of 40,000 dirhams, but the latter did not hand over the brokerage contract (mediation contract) and his tax invoice, and began to procrastinate. And he turned off his phone, and it became clear to him that the defendant is not an accredited real estate broker, and he is not even considered a broker.

While the defendant submitted an answer memorandum to the case, he demanded at its conclusion to dismiss the case, obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses. He also attached a copy of a real estate broker’s license certificate dated in 2017, a copy of the commercial license and a copy of a receipt of a receipt, and the defendant decided that he had some Judicial circumstances that did not enable him to renew the commercial license of the brokerage company, and a court of first instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 40 thousand dirhams according to the reasons and the appropriate expenses, and the rest of the requests were rejected.

The judgment was not acceptable to the defendant, so he challenged him to appeal, and demanded that the appealed decision be annulled against the appellant for lack of capacity for him, and oblige the appellant to pay fees and expenses for the two levels of litigation, for reasons arising from the fact that he was just an employee when dealing with real estate, and dealt with the appellant in this capacity, and the arrest receipt issued by Enterprise.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that the requests of the appellant before a court of first instance are obtained in a request to oblige the appellant to pay him 40 thousand dirhams, compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, and interest at a rate of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit, and then the value of the lawsuit is estimated at 50 thousand Dirham, with which the appealed judgment was issued within the limits of the final quorum of the District Court of First Instance, pursuant to Article 29 of the new Civil Procedure Code.

The court indicated that the reasons for appeal are related to the court’s authority to assess the evidence in the case, and deviate from the cases that permit the appeal of judgments and decisions issued within the limits of the final quorum from the courts of first instance as an exception, which requires the judiciary that the appeal is not permissible and the insurance is confiscated pursuant to Article 160/ 4 of the aforementioned Civil Procedure Code, and the court ruled that the appeal is inadmissible, obligated the appellant to pay the expenses, and ordered the confiscation of the insurance.

The defendant did not hand over the man the mediation contract and his tax invoice.