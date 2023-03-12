The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a labor recruitment company to pay a customer 12,000 dirhams, which he had paid in exchange for bringing in a female driver to work for him, and it turned out that she did not have an Emirati driver’s license.

The court ruled not to accept the appeal.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a labor recruitment company, in which he requested that it oblige it to pay him an amount of 12 thousand dirhams, indicating that he agreed with the defendant to bring a private driver to work for him in return for a fee of 12 thousand dirhams, and the latter actually provided the driver. , and payment is the agreed amount to her. However, he later discovered that the driver had a driving license from her country only, and the defendant asked him to bear the costs of obtaining her Emirati license, but he refused and filed a lawsuit to demand a refund of the amount paid to her.

The plaintiff provided support for his claim, a copy of the agreement stating that the defendant had received the value of the claim from the plaintiff.

A court of first instance ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 12,000 dirhams. The judgment was not accepted by the defendant, so she appealed against it.

For its part, the court explained in the rationale for its ruling that “the final quorum for the district court is set at 50,000 dirhams, according to the text of Article 1/29 B of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 issuing the Civil Procedures Law,” noting that “what is established from the lawsuit papers That the judgment appealed against by the appeal has been finally issued because the amount claimed in his final requests is less than the quorum, and does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams. In view of the value of the current lawsuit, and in the absence of any violation of the rules of jurisdiction related to public order or the occurrence of nullity in the judgment or in the procedures that affected the judgment, and based on the Civil Procedure Code, the appellant in these cases had to deposit the treasury of the Court of Appeal – when submitting the appeal – An insurance of 2000 dirhams, on pain of non-acceptance. Considering that the final request from the plaintiff is less than the quorum, and accordingly, and in the face of non-payment of the insurance amount, the court considers that the appeal is not accepted.