The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ordered SADAD to pay 463,994 dirhams, the value of late installments for a health insurance policy.

In the details, a medical insurance company filed a lawsuit against a commercial company, in which it demanded that it pay 463 thousand and 994 dirhams, the value of the insurance premiums owed by it, with interest at the rate of 9% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and that the ruling include expedited enforcement and obligate it to case expenses and attorney fees. , indicating that it had issued a medical insurance policy in favor of the defendant.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, insurance is considered a contract in which the insured and the insurer cooperate in facing the insured risks or accidents, according to which the insured pays the insurer a specified amount or periodic installments, and in the event of the occurrence of the risk or the occurrence of The event specified in the contract shall be paid by the insurer to the insured or the beneficiary for whose benefit the insurance stipulated a sum of money, revenue, salary or any other financial right, and the insured shall pay the agreed amounts within the term specified in the contract.

She pointed out that what is proven in the case papers – the account statements and the insurance document attached to the advisory expert report – is that the plaintiff issued a medical insurance policy for the benefit of the defendant, and as a result of those dealings, the defendant owed the claimed amount, but she did not pay it, which is the matter with which the plaintiff is liable. It is occupied in favor of the plaintiff with the aforementioned amount, pursuant to the account statements and the expert advisory report, in which the defendant did not submit any document from its commercial books that contradicts the documents and the amounts claimed.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 463 thousand and 994 dirhams, with delayed interest on it at the rate of 3% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and in a manner that does not exceed the principal of the debt, while obligating the defendant to spend.