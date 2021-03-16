The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a client to pay a lawyer an amount of 200 thousand and 990 dirhams, the value of a fee contract that he signed with the plaintiff, and it stipulated that the lawyer is entitled to the amount in any case that the case ends.

The details of the case refer to a lawyer filing a lawsuit against his client, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay the amount of 204 thousand and 800 dirhams, the amount agreed upon in the fee contract, in addition to the fees and expenses, while the defendant submitted a memorandum requesting at its conclusion to reduce the fees for the initial case agreed upon, based on The effort made by the plaintiff and the benefit that was returned to the plaintiff, with a decrease in the amount of the fees paid, and the plaintiff’s obligation to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that the case is proven from the case documents, that the defendant had contracted with the lawyer under a contract agreement for attorney fees at an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, and an amount of 4800 dirhams as administrative expenses to represent him before the judiciary. The contract, according to the receipt submitted by the defendant, and that he has not paid the rest of the amount to date, despite his implementation of his commitment, noting that the agreement stipulates that the plaintiff is entitled to the amount in any case that the lawsuit ends, and then the plaintiff’s claim to him for the amount in exchange for the fees received In the contract agreement, correct.

The court indicated that it does not affect what the defendant requested for the court to intervene to reduce the fees for the agreed preliminary lawsuit, based on the effort made by the plaintiff and the benefit of the defendant, pointing out that the defendant resorted to the court that examined the case to reduce the fees. And then his defense in estimating the fees that the plaintiff owes as being exaggerated before this court is based on no evidence from the correct reality and law, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 200 thousand and 990 dirhams.

– The contract stipulates that the lawyer is entitled to the amount in any event that the case ends.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

