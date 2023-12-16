The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to cancel the car sales contract and oblige the seller to return 62 thousand dirhams to the buyer.

It also ruled to oblige the seller and the car inspection center to compensate the plaintiff 1,500 dirhams.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against a car dealer and a vehicle inspection center, in which he demanded that the contract for the sale of a car be annulled, and that the two defendants be jointly obliged to pay him an amount of 62 thousand dirhams, the value of the car and the fees for its registration, inspection, and insurance, and compensation for damages of 1,500 dirhams, and obligating them to pay the fees. And expenses, and as a reserve an expert was appointed, noting that the first defendant sold him a car worth 62 thousand dirhams as being free of accidents, and after examining it at an approved inspection center, it was found that it was in good condition and the person responsible for the inspection inside the center was in collusion with the seller. After registering it, the buyer doubted its safety, and noticed that there was no dye on it, so he re-examined it at another inspection center, and it turned out that it had been exposed to several accidents, and had been dyed from different sides, and that the “gear box” was broken and completely welded.

For its part, the court confirmed that the assigned expert’s report proved the presence of hidden defects in the car, while the defendant did not appear, despite being informed, to plead any claim in the lawsuit, in terms of quantity or substance, with which the court had no choice but to rule to annul the contract concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant regarding the car. The subject of the lawsuit, and return them to the condition they were in before the contract was concluded, while obligating the defendant to return to the plaintiff the value of the car that was the subject of the sales contract.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant was proven to be at fault.

It also confirmed that the appointed expert proved that there was an error on the part of the second defendant (the car inspection center) when conducting the first inspection of the car, and it ruled that the second defendant, in solidarity with the first defendant, be obligated to pay him the required compensation.

The court ruled to annul the contract drawn up between the plaintiff, as a buyer, and the defendant, as a seller of the car, and to return them to the condition they were in before the contract, obliging the first defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 62 thousand dirhams, and obliging the two joint defendants to pay him an amount of 1,500 dirhams, and obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 62 thousand dirhams. The first is expenses and fees.