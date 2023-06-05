The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a man should pay 389,250 dirhams of a debt that he had obtained from a personal loan he had obtained from a bank.

In the details, a bank filed a lawsuit against a customer in which he demanded to oblige him to pay him 392 thousand and 635 dirhams and the agreed interest at 5.25% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until the completion of payment, with the judgment including expedited enforcement, indicating that the defendant owes the amount of the claim, for The debt owed from the personal loan obtained by the latter, who defaulted on payment, and submitted a document for his claim, copies of a consultant’s experience report, account statements, and loan application. For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is clear from the papers that the defendant may obtain financing from the plaintiff through the Islamic banking system – a Salam contract – and deposit an amount of 389 thousand and 250 dirhams in his debt in favor of the plaintiff, noting that the defendant did not appear in the case and did not provide any evidence. Paying that indebtedness, indicating its satisfaction with what was stated in the submitted account statement and the expert report on proving the indebtedness of the defendant. The court rejected the plaintiff bank’s request to calculate the delayed interest from the date of filing the lawsuit until the actual full payment.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant with an amount of 389 thousand and 250 dirhams, and to reject the request for calculating interest on the peace contract, and to reject the request for expedited enforcement, and to oblige the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and fees, including expert fees.