It will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in the open air but does remain so to carry one at all times whilst you’re out, starting this Saturday.

“People who find themselves outside should always have a mask on them in case it becomes necessary to put it on; ie, when you can’t keep a safety distance in a crowded street, or entering into an inside place, such as a business premises or public transport, ”states the draft of the Royal Decree which modifies Law 2/2021.

In other words, you will have to wear your mask at an open-air concert or sporting events as a spectator or even demonstrations.

You will also have to wear one on a bus, train, metro or on passenger aircraft. This also includes onboard ships such as ferries unless you are in your own cabin.

The new law does not define what a crowded outside environment is; ie, the density of gathered people, but instead leaves it up to the individual’s interpretation.

This new regulation was approved yesterday without any voting on the part of individual, autonomous regions; ie, it doesn’t matter if Andalucía agrees with the move, which is why the PM of the Junta de Andalucía can and does only “recommend” that citizens continue to wear masks at all times whilst outside.

(News: Spain)