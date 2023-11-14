In Valle d’Aosta the dates on which the obligation applies from the snow chains or gods winter tires are anticipated by 1 month, from October 15th to April 15th. The obligation is in force on all roads in the province of Aosta, on the state roads managed by the Viability Department for the Aosta Valley, normally exposed to the risk of snowfall or ice formation during the winter season, but also on motorway sections and tunnels.

Roads with chains or winter tires required in the Aosta Valley

These are the state and provincial roads and motorway sections where there is a legal obligation to be equipped with devices such as chains or winter tyres.

Tracery: T1 Mont Blanc Tunnel, from km 9,550 to the tunnel entrance; T2 Great San Bernardo Tunnel.

A5 Aosta motorway – Mont Blanc Tunnel: from Aosta to the tunnel; A5 Turin – Aosta motorway, in the Quincinetto – Aosta section, from km 53.192 to km 110.934.

State: the 26 of the Aosta Valley, from km 48.25 (Pont St. Martin) to km 156.360 (La Thuile); the 26 DIR of the Aosta Valley, from km 0 (Prè Saint Didier) to km 9.58 (Courmayeur); the 27 of the Gran San Bernardo, from km 4.2 (Aosta) to km 33.910 (Saint Rhemy en Bossess); the 27 Gignod variant, from km 0 to km 2.187.

Anas official communication mandatory trades in Valle d’Aosta

Also for the Aosta Valley on the page “plans and interventions” of the Anas site it is possible to view all road and motorway sections where chains or snow tires are mandatory.

Anas recommends Maximum caution when driving on the provincial and state roads of the Aosta Valley and to find out about traffic even in case of snow. It is possible to do this in real time from all smartphones and tablets, thanks toAnas’ “VAI” application, available for free in the “App store” and “Play store”. For those who want to call there is the “Pronto Anas” customer service which can be reached by calling the toll-free number 800.841.148.

👉 Chains and winter tires are mandatory on provincial, state and motorway roads in the region

