BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In view of the continued tense situation of many companies in the Corona crisis, insolvency law is being further relaxed. In cases of over-indebtedness, the obligation to submit an application is suspended until the end of the year. The Bundestag decided on Thursday evening. This is supposed to give troubled companies more room to apply for state aid and push ahead with restructuring efforts.

The further suspension applies to companies that are overindebted due to the pandemic but are not insolvent. In March, the obligation to file for insolvency was suspended until the end of September – for cases in which the insolvency or over-indebtedness of companies is due to the consequences of the corona pandemic. At the end of August, the coalition decided to extend it in cases of over-indebtedness. Usually, an application for bankruptcy must be filed no later than three weeks after the occurrence of a reason for bankruptcy.

There had been clear criticism of the measure. So said the head of the “Wirtschaftsweise”, Lars Feld, in the first phase of the crisis it was right to suspend the application requirement because many companies with viable business models had liquidity problems. “The acute phase is over. That is why it makes little sense to suspend the obligation to file for insolvency for longer and drag along companies that are not viable.” / Hoe / DP / fba